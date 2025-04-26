Trump administration sued by 19 states: Battle over DEI policies and billions in school funding

In a significant escalation, nineteen states in America have filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, contesting an order that demands an end to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes in public schools. The legal action, filed in Massachusetts, aims to prevent the Department of Education from withholding crucial funding, Free Press Journal reports.

The April 3 directive required states to certify their compliance with civil rights laws — specifically, by disavowing what the administration labelled as “illegal DEI practices”. States were also expected to secure signatures from individual school systems by April 24. However, the plaintiffs maintained their previous certifications and refused to abandon initiatives promoting equal access to education.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell emphasised that DEI programmes "help students feel safe, supported, and respected," criticising the threat to cut funding as both unlawful and harmful, as highlighted by the Free Press Journal.

This latest lawsuit follows recent judicial setbacks for the Trump administration. Separate cases in Maryland, Washington, District of Columbia (DC), and New Hampshire resulted in rulings that either delayed or blocked the enforcement of similar federal directives. Judges noted that the federal guidance was vague enough to create uncertainty around activities such as voluntary student groups for minority students.

The states accuse the administration of placing over US dollars (USD) 13.8 billion in education funding at risk, including funds supporting students with disabilities. "Plaintiffs are left with an impossible choice," the lawsuit claims, describing the dilemma between compliance with an "ambiguous and unconstitutional" order or the loss of critical resources.

Besides Massachusetts, the plaintiffs include attorneys general from states such as California, New York, and Illinois. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, meanwhile, stated that states refusing to certify could "risk some defunding", aiming to ensure non-discriminatory practices in schools.

The Department of Education has yet to issue an official response.