Telangana Board likely to announce TS SSC 2025 results soon, students advised to prepare for provisional marksheets

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to release the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X examination results for 2025 in the coming days.

Although the exact date and time have not yet been officially declared, media reports suggest the results are likely to be announced next week, as highlighted by the Free Press Journal.

Once announced, students will be able to access their scores through the official portal, bse.telangana.gov.in. To retrieve their results, candidates will need to input their roll numbers and other required credentials.

As noted by the Free Press Journal, it is important for students to remember that the digital copy of the marksheet is only provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once notified.

This year, a total of 5,09,403 students registered for the TS SSC exams across 11,547 schools. Among them, 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, the Board deployed a comprehensive team comprising 2,650 chief superintendents, an equal number of departmental officers, and approximately 28,100 invigilators across 2,650 examination centres throughout the state.

For students looking to check their results, the process is straightforward:

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the 'TS SSC Result 2025' link available on the homepage.

Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number on the new page that opens.

Submit the information to view and download the result.

Students are advised to take a printout for future reference.

In case of any discrepancies in the provisional marksheets, students should immediately report the issues to their school authorities for timely corrections.