Students can access Gemini Advanced for free but is it available for Indian students?

Google has introduced an exclusive offer for college students in the United States, providing free access to its premium AI-powered platform, Gemini Advanced, along with Whisk, NotebookLM Plus, and 2 terabyte (TB) of cloud storage.



This initiative is available until June 30, 2026, with students required to sign up by June 30, 2025.



What are its features?

Gemini Advanced, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool designed to enhance academic productivity.



Here are its key features:



1) Deep research capabilities: Summarises hundreds of sources instantly, delivering concise insights.



2) Document processing: Allows uploading PDFs with options to highlight sections for contextual explanations within the same interface.



3) Integration with Google tools: Seamlessly works within Google Sheets, Gmail, Docs, and other applications for streamlined workflows.



4) Multimedia creation: Enables students to generate videos and podcasts from text files, aiding in learning and presentations.



5) Gemini Live: Supports real-time brainstorming, presentation practice, and clarification of complex concepts.



6) Cloud storage: Provides 2TB of storage for notes, assignments, presentations, and projects.



Eligibility criteria

The offer is restricted to US students who meet the following requirements:



- Must be 18 years or older.

- Must possess a valid .edu email address issued by a US-based institution.

- Must be a US resident.

- Requires verification of enrollment.

- Must use a personal Gmail account, not an institutional workspace account.



Is it available for Indian students?

Currently, this free offer is not available for students in India or other countries outside the US.



Indian students, even those enrolled in international universities or online programmes, are ineligible unless they meet the US-specific criteria.



However, Indian students can access Gemini Advanced by subscribing to the Google One AI Premium Plan, priced at Rs 1,950 per month, which provides similar features.