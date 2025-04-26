Rockstar parks GTA VI in the garage as Mafia: The Old Country hits the road

Rockstar Games seems in no hurry to break its silence on Grand Theft Auto VI, with no significant updates expected in the near term. According to The Times of India, this calculated pause could be allowing Mafia: The Old Country, the latest project from Hangar 13, to command the spotlight ahead of its trailer reveal and its anticipated showcase at PAX East.

With Take-Two Interactive — the parent company of both Rockstar Games and Hangar 13 — overseeing the marketing timelines, industry watchers believe the approach is deliberate.

Given the immense buzz that any GTA VI news would generate, Rockstar appears to be holding back announcements to avoid overshadowing Mafia: The Old Country during its critical promotional window.

Mafia: The Old Country’s trailer and panel event at PAX East are poised to re-energise the franchise. By holding back GTA VI news, Take-Two allows Mafia a clearer runway to capture attention, a move that could benefit both franchises in the long term.

The timing also makes strategic sense, ensuring Mafia gets the undivided spotlight before the marketing juggernaut of GTA VI resumes.

Fans awaiting updates on GTA VI may need to remain patient a little longer. As per The Times of India, unless Rockstar deviates from its current silence before May 8, major updates are unlikely before the May 15 Take-Two earnings call, a regular opportunity for the company to discuss its upcoming projects. If this timeline holds, GTA VI marketing efforts could resume by mid-to-late May.

For now, while Mafia: The Old Country prepares for a grand debut, Rockstar’s low profile regarding GTA VI appears to be part of a broader, carefully managed release strategy. The wait continues, but it may not be much longer.