Punjab women's panel act swiftly over Kashmiri student's harassment post Pahalgam terror attack

Following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives, a female Kashmiri student from Kharar, Mohali, reported harassment by locals on April 23, 2025, according to a report by Hindustan Times.



The student alleged that she and her friend faced verbal abuse, and harassment, which prompted immediate action from the Punjab State Women Commission.



The Punjab State Women Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident under Section 2001 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act.



Warnings issued

Chairperson Raj Gill formally wrote to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Pareek on April 25, 2025, requesting a detailed investigation and a report by April 26, 2025. Gill also issued a public warning via X, stating, “Strict warning has been issued in general to whoever tries to harass the students, will face legal action. I am personally in touch with all the students from Kashmir and reassured them of their safety and safe place for their study.”



Administrative measures

To address the safety concerns of outstation students, particularly those from Kashmir, Punjab authorities implemented several measures:



- Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar visited educational institutions in Mohali, meeting with faculty, and management to discuss student safety protocols.



- SSP Deepak Pareek informed the Hindustan Times, that Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles have been deployed around campuses and private paying guest (PG) accommodations hosting non-local students.



- WhatsApp groups were also created for students to report incidents, alongside the 24/7 operational 112 helpline.



The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Punjab unit, led by President Isherpreet Singh, strongly condemned the harassment. Singh demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrators, also highlighting the need to maintain communal harmony.



The harassment incident occurred amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack targeted tourists in Baisaran Valley, sparking widespread outrage and reports of similar harassment against Kashmiri students in other states like Uttarakhand.