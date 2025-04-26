Palnadu Collector gifts one acre land to Class X student's family | Here's why

In a heartening gesture of compassion and encouragement, Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu has adopted a girl student, Kavya Sri, and even gifted one acre of land to another student, Amulya, following their outstanding performance in the recent Class X examinations.

Both Kavya Sri and Amulya excelled in the recent Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, with Amulya securing 593 marks and Kavya scoring 590, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

In a similar initiative, Roads and Buildings Department official Rajanayak extended support to Chandrika, a student who scored 598 marks while being raised by her grandmother, a sweet vendor. Rajanayak and the Collector visited her home, felicitated the grandmother for her efforts, and assured help in enrolling Chandrika in civil services coaching, as per her family's wishes.

Despite financial hardship and personal loss, Kavya Sri focused on her studies and performed exceedingly well. A student of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Karempudi, Kavya lost her father and lives with her ailing mother. Moved by her resilience, the Collector and District Education Officer, Chandrakala, visited her home and promised to support her education.

“This isn’t about my position, but about being human,” the collector told The New Indian Express, reaffirming his commitment to helping students rise above adversity.

Amulya, from Thubadu in Nadendla mandal, is the daughter of agricultural labourers Anil and Ruthamma, who are struggling to educate their three daughters. Recognising her determination, the Collector sanctioned one acre of agricultural land to her family to ease their financial burden.