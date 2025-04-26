OPPORTUNITY: New Zealand is offering virtual internships for Indian students in 2025!

Education New Zealand (ENZ), a government agency, announced its 2025 Virtual Internship Programme to foster educational and professional ties between India and New Zealand and it is now offering Indian students a unique opportunity to gain practical experience with New Zealand-based companies.



Education New Zealand’s 2025 Virtual Internship Programme is a three-week, fully virtual initiative designed to provide practical work experience with New Zealand-based employers.



The programme would begin from July 7 to July 25, 2025, with a weekly working duration of approximately 10-15 hours.



Format of the programme

Interns will collaborate in teams of five to six students, addressing a specific business challenge set by a New Zealand employer.



Each team will be supported by a dedicated mentor who provides guidance and feedback throughout the programme.



Participants in the virtual internship will:

- Gain insight into New Zealand’s business environment and work culture.

- Receive professional mentoring and tailored training.

- Expand their professional network and enhance their career profile.

- Acquire relevant New Zealand work experience to strengthen their CV.



Other key details

Format: Fully virtual

Host Organisations: Leading New Zealand-based companies

Internship fields: Computer Science/IT and Business Management

Eligibility: Indian students currently enrolled in undergraduate programmes at participating universities



The application deadline is May 15, 2025. Interested students can find more information and register through the provided link

