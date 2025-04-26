OPPORTUNITY: New Zealand is offering virtual internships for Indian students in 2025!

Education New Zealand (ENZ), a government agency, announced its 2025 Virtual Internship Programme to foster educational and professional ties between India and New Zealand and it is now offering Indian students a unique opportunity to gain practical experience with New Zealand-based companies.
Education New Zealand’s 2025 Virtual Internship Programme is a three-week, fully virtual initiative designed to provide practical work experience with New Zealand-based employers.
The programme would begin from July 7 to July 25, 2025, with a weekly working duration of approximately 10-15 hours.
Format of the programme
Interns will collaborate in teams of five to six students, addressing a specific business challenge set by a New Zealand employer.
Each team will be supported by a dedicated mentor who provides guidance and feedback throughout the programme.
Participants in the virtual internship will:
- Gain insight into New Zealand’s business environment and work culture.
- Receive professional mentoring and tailored training.
- Expand their professional network and enhance their career profile.
- Acquire relevant New Zealand work experience to strengthen their CV.
Other key details
Format: Fully virtual
Host Organisations: Leading New Zealand-based companies
Internship fields: Computer Science/IT and Business Management
Eligibility: Indian students currently enrolled in undergraduate programmes at participating universities
The application deadline is May 15, 2025. Interested students can find more information and register through the provided link