NEET-SS 2024 results announced along with group-specific cut-offs and key updates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) for the academic year 2024–25.

Candidates can access the result PDF on the NBEMS website, which lists details such as roll number, application ID, marks obtained, and qualifying status by group, as Medical Dialogues reports.

The NEET-SS 2024 examination was conducted on March 29 and 30 for admissions into Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Magister Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) super specialty programmes.

According to Medical Dialogues, following the conduct of the exam, faculty members reviewed every question to ensure technical accuracy. Full marks were awarded for any technically incorrect questions, irrespective of whether candidates attempted them.

Candidates aiming to download their results must visit the official NBE website, select the 'NEET SS' option under the examination tab, navigate to the 'Results' section, and access the PDF for their specific super-specialty course. Searching by roll number will reveal individual scores and rankings. Candidates are advised to save a copy for future reference.

While the results have been declared, individual scorecards will be available for download from May 2, 2025. NBEMS has also issued the qualifying cut-off scores for each group, set at the 50th percentile.

These scores vary by specialty, with the highest cut-off recorded for the Respiratory Medicine group at 365 out of 600, and the lowest for Orthopaedics at 254.

Other notable cut-offs include Obstetrics and Gynaecology (354), ENT (350), and Microbiology (340). Groups like Medical (299), Medical Oncology (280), and Surgical (285) fall in the mid-range. Only candidates meeting or exceeding these group-specific thresholds have been declared qualified.