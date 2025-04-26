Magadh University UG admissions 2025: Apply by May 2 through official portal

Magadh University, located in Bodh Gaya, has commenced its admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2025-29. As highlighted by The Times of India, the online application window opened on April 24 and will remain active until May 2.

Aspirants can register for the first semester of BA, BSc, and BCom programmes through the official portal, magadhonline.in.

The university is offering four-year degree programmes in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) model, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.

This structure promotes interdisciplinary learning and greater academic flexibility, aiming to enhance students' educational experience.

According to details noted by The Times of India, eligibility requirements differ slightly between streams. For UG courses in Arts and Commerce, candidates must have cleared the Intermediate Examination (I.A. or I.Com) or +2 level through the Bihar School Examination Board or an equivalent recognised body.

Those applying for Science courses must have completed the Intermediate Science Examination (I.Sc.) or +2 Science from a recognised board. The application process is completely online. Applicants are encouraged to visit magadhonline.in and carefully read the detailed notification before submitting their forms.

The application fee is Rs 600 for General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants need to pay Rs 450. Payments can be made via credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Magadh University's CBCS curriculum enables students to choose elective subjects alongside core disciplines, ensuring a holistic academic journey. Students are advised to complete their applications well ahead of the May 2 deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

More information, including detailed instructions and notifications, is available on the university's official portal.