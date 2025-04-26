Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested in rape and blackmail case of Bhopal college students

The Madhya Pradesh Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following the arrest of two men accused of rape and blackmail in Bhopal, reported The Hindu, today, Saturday, April 26.



The case came forth on April 18, 2025, when two sisters, students at a private college, filed a complaint at the Bagsewania police station.



They alleged that Farhan Ali, alias Faraz, befriended one sister when she was a minor, raped her, and recorded the assault to blackmail her.



Legal actions taken

Three survivors have come forward, leading to First Information Reports (FIRs) filed at Bagsewania, and Jahangirabad police stations.



The charges include provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, due to allegations of forced religious conversion.



Investigation process ongoing

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nihit Upadhyay, a member of the SIT, confirmed that the accused Farhan Ali, and one accomplice, identified as Sahil, have been arrested.



The police are pursuing three additional suspects. The SIT is investigating potential links to other cases, with Ali’s prior rape charge at Jahangirabad, and his past enrollment at the victims’ college.

A broader pattern emerged

The team is also exploring similarities to the Ajmer rape scandal, suspecting a broader pattern.



A consistent pattern has emerged across the cases. The accused allegedly used fake identities to befriend women, recorded compromising videos, and used these to blackmail victims.



In one instance, Ali exploited videos to force a minor victim into introducing her friends to his associates, who then assaulted them.



The SIT is actively looking for additional victims to uncover the full scope of the racket.



The Madhya Pradesh Police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects and identify other potential victims.