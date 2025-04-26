Koppal: Students write to Goddess Huligemma for exact marks, gov't job

Huligemma goddess temple's hundi in Koppal got two rare wishes.

A student wrote all subjects' names with the marks he or she wanted to get. Also wrote at the end that the student did not want to get less than that mark on the wish letter, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Another student wrote that if she passes DEd and marries a good man and if she gets a government job, she will offer two months salary and two sheep to the goddess.

Every time the hundi gets wishes for prosperity, loan issues, health and other but this time two students' wishes have become famous among the devotees in Huligi.

Huligemma goddess hundi also got 160 gm of gold and 10 kg silver and a Nepal currency note.

This is a ritual in many parts of North Karnataka that if a devotee writes a wish in a letter and puts it inside the hundi of god or goddess, their wishes will be heard by the god or goddess and the same will be fulfilled soon.

Devotees used to write about marriage, waiving loans, health and prosperity and other wishes.

Last month it was exam time, hence the tensed students worshipped goddess and asked to pass them.

Huligi is a famous temple near Koppal and on the banks of Tungabhadra river. This goddess temple attracts devotees from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu including all parts of Karnataka. Thousands of devotees visit on every Tuesday and Wednesday, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Ramkumar H, a teacher from Koppal said, "One student has written the whole marks list that he or she wants but he or she does not promise anything to offer back but the other student has promised two months salary with two sheep. Innocent students had found out a way to get good marks and this also shows how tense they may be. This may be due to parents and peers' pressure. Hence, we have to take care of our children and help them keep calm and inspire them to study and believe in god or goddess but not to believe in such things like writing letters. If they would have prayed to god it would be enough."