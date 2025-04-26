HBSE Class 10 result 2025: Haryana board likely to announce scorecards by mid-May

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is anticipated to declare the Class X examination results for the academic year 2024–25 in the coming weeks. While the board has yet to officially confirm the date, patterns from previous years suggest that students might receive their scorecards by mid-May, as highlighted by News18.

In 2024, the Haryana board released the Class X results on May 12, while in 2023, the results were announced slightly later on May 16. If this trend continues, students can expect the HBSE Class X result 2025 to be available around a similar timeframe.

However, as noted by News18, candidates are advised to await an official notification for precise details.

Once declared, students who appeared for the HBSE Class X examinations can access their results by visiting the official website — bseh.org.in. To download the scorecards, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth. Upon logging in, they can view their results, which should be saved or printed for future reference.

The process to check the results is straightforward. Students need to go to the official HBSE portal, click on the "Results" section, select the "Secondary Exam Result March 2025" link, input their credentials, and submit the form to view their marks.

Reflecting on last year’s performance, the HBSE Class X result 2024 saw an impressive overall pass rate of 95.22% among regular students. Self-study candidates posted a pass percentage of 88.73%.

Out of 2,86,714 students who appeared, 2,73,015 successfully cleared the examinations, while 3,652 students were unable to pass. These figures highlight the continued academic progress within Haryana’s education system.