Even pens not allowed: Record applications drive Rajasthan's RUHS Medical Officer exam towards tight security

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has finalised preparations for its Medical Officer recruitment examination scheduled for tomorrow, April 27, with comprehensive measures to prevent malpractice. This year has witnessed a record surge in applications, with around 18,000 candidates vying for posts across five recruitment drives, Amar Ujala reports.

Historically, the number of applicants has steadily grown — 2,700 for 894 posts in 2018, 3,600 for 737 posts in 2019, and 9,000 for 1,765 posts in 2022. By 2024, RUHS announced 1,700 posts, attracting a staggering 18,000 applications. The increase prompted RUHS to hold the examination offline under strict supervision, as noted by Amar Ujala.

The examination will run from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm, and candidates must report before 10.00 am to secure entry. Items such as log tables, watches, pagers, calculators, mobile phones, papers, pens, and even pencils are prohibited inside the centre.

Notably, even personal pens are barred, owing to concerns that certain models might contain microchips capable of aiding cheating. Instead, the university will provide blue ink pens along with water bottles to all examinees.

Additional restrictions include a blanket ban on electronic devices and jewellery for female candidates. Admit cards have been available on the university website since April 25.

To ensure fairness, the state government has entrusted District Collectors and Police Officers with overseeing the process. Moreover, RUHS has formed special monitoring teams for surprise inspections at examination centres.

Entry will be permitted only after thorough checks, reinforcing the institution’s emphasis on transparent and malpractice-free conduct.