Bluetooth devices, fake IDs, Rs 15 lakh: Inside the CBSE recruitment exam scam busted by Delhi Police

An elaborate proxy racket targeting a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recruitment exam was uncovered by Delhi Police after an invigilator detected a biometric mismatch during a routine check, PTI reports.

The incident unfolded on April 20 during exams held for the posts of superintendent and junior assistant at a school in Greater Kailash-II. According to police, a candidate named Sachin, aged 26, was attempting to impersonate the original applicant, Nitin, 28, using a Bluetooth device to cheat.

The alert invigilator's discovery triggered swift action, leading to Sachin’s arrest just outside the examination hall by officers in plain clothes. Nitin, waiting nearby, was apprehended shortly afterwards.

PTI noted that Nitin, a BTech graduate from Jhajjar, Haryana, had paid Rs 15 lakh to middlemen to boost his chances of selection. Investigations revealed that Shyam Sunder (29) and Baljinder (27), both Group D employees at the Tohana Nagar Nigam in Haryana, were the intermediaries.

Shyam struck the deal with Nitin and enlisted Baljinder, who arranged for Sachin to take the exam for Rs 12 lakh.

The probe further exposed a wider network designed to identify desperate candidates and equip impersonators with Bluetooth devices and other technological tools to cheat in recruitment processes, authorities said. Sachin, a graduate from Rohtak, Haryana, already had a pending case in Sikar, Rajasthan, for similar offences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that Baljinder and Shyam were arrested later from a park in the Greater Kailash area following a brief search. Seized items included four GSM Bluetooth devices, four mobile phones, two laptops, one car, an OMR sheet, two admit cards, and an attendance sheet.

Authorities are now probing whether similar fraudulent activities occurred in other recent recruitment exams across Delhi and neighbouring states.