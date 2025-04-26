Bengaluru tech professor's dance moves earn him the title 'Mechanical Jackson' | WATCH here

Are professors now becoming viral dance sensations?

These gurus are now breaking the stereotypes, and are more attuned to the current times. Here is the story of a Bengaluru engineering professor who has captivated the internet with his electrifying hip-hop dance moves, earning the nickname “Mechanical Jackson.”



Ditching traditional lectures, he stole the spotlight at a college event, grooving to Prabhu Deva’s Muqabala in a performance that went viral on Instagram.