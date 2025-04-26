Bengaluru tech professor's dance moves earn him the title 'Mechanical Jackson' | WATCH here

Are professors now becoming viral dance sensations?
These gurus are now breaking the stereotypes, and are more attuned to the current times. Here is the story of a Bengaluru engineering professor who has captivated the internet with his electrifying hip-hop dance moves, earning the nickname “Mechanical Jackson.”
Ditching traditional lectures, he stole the spotlight at a college event, grooving to Prabhu Deva’s Muqabala in a performance that went viral on Instagram.
Split into two Instagram clips, the professor’s dance drew cheers and hoots from students, with countless phone cameras capturing the moment. Social media users praised him and showered him with comments like “He’s Mechanical Jackson” and “Favourite professor of all students!” flooding the posts.
One user called him a “passionate dancer turned lecturer.”
Here is more!
This isn’t the professor’s first viral moment.
Last month, he gained fame for recreating Michael Jackson’s iconic dance steps at another college function, further cementing his reputation as a crowd-pleaser. His performances are both passionate and charismatic, making him a beloved figure among students.
The professor’s dance moves have transcended the classroom, inspiring students and netizens alike. His ability to connect through dance highlights a unique teaching style that resonates far beyond academics, ensuring “Mechanical Jackson” remains unforgettable.