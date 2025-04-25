UP Board declares Class 10 and 12 results. Girls outshine boys this time!

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the results for Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The results were declared during a press conference held in Prayagraj, where UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh was present, reported NDTV.



This year, the Class 10 pass percentage stands at 90.11%, while 81.15% of students cleared the Class 12 exams. Over 50 lakh students appeared for the board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12.



Students can access their results on the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in



Top performers of 2025

Class 10 toppers

- Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun clinched the top spot with a stellar 97.83%

- Anshi from Etawah and Abhishek Kumar Yadav from Barabanki shared second place with 97.67%.



Class 12 toppers:

- Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj secured the first rank with 97.20%

- The second rank was shared by four students who each scored 97.80%:

1) Sakshi from Gajraula 2) Adarsh Yadav from Ghazipur 3) Shivani Singh from Prayagraj 4) Anushka Singh from Kaushambi



Girls have once again outperformed boys in both Class 10 and 12 board exams. Have a look at the pass percentage below:



Class 10

- Girls: 93.87% pass rate

- Boys: 86.66% pass rate



Class 12

- Girls: 86.37% pass rate

- Boys: 76.60% pass rate



This mirrors the trend from last year (2024), where girls also surpassed boys in both categories.



New online facility for duplicate mark sheets

For the first time, the UP Board is offering online duplicate mark sheets immediately upon result declaration. These marksheets will include:



- Candidate's name

- Father's name

- Roll number

- Subject-wise marks



Additionally, original marksheets will be distributed by school principals within 15 days of the result announcement.