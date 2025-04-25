UP Board Class 10 Result: Over 90% students clear 2025 exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the Class X results for 2025. Students who took this year’s High School exams can now check their marks via the official result portals — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year’s overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 90.11%, indicating a continued upward trend in performance. Among the toppers, Yash Pratap Singh has claimed the top spot, achieving A1 grades across all subjects, a rare feat.

As India Today reports, accessing the results is a straightforward process. Students need to visit the Board Result page, click on the appropriate link for either ‘UP Board X Result 2025’ or ‘UP Board XII Result 2025’, and enter their roll number along with the displayed security code.

Once submitted, their result will be available for viewing and downloading. Students are advised to save or print a copy of their provisional marksheet for future reference.

As per the UPMSP criteria, a minimum of 33% in each subject is required to be declared pass. That means students must score at least 33 out of 100 marks per subject.

Direct links to the result pages are currently live and fully functional, ensuring minimal delay for students eager to know their scores, as noted by India Today.