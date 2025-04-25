Tragedy strikes in Khangaon: 14-year-old schoolgirl dies after lightning strike

A heartbreaking incident occurred, where a 14-year-old schoolgirl lost her life after being struck by lightning in Khangaon of Belagavi taluk on Wednesday afternoon, April 23.

The deceased has been identified as Aksa Mehboob Jamadar, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident has been registered at the Marihal police station and has left the entire village in shock and sorrow.

According to reports, Aksa had accompanied her parents to the farm as her school was closed for the day. The lightning strike occurred around 4 pm while the family was returning home after completing their agricultural work.

Aksa's father, Mehboob Jamadar, recounted the tragic moment. He said he was riding a bullock cart and had asked Aksa to join him. However, she chose to walk alongside her mother instead.

It was during their walk home that the weather suddenly turned, and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning began.

Tragically, Aksa was struck by lightning during this downpour.

Despite immediate efforts to save her, including rushing her to the District Hospital, doctors confirmed that she had passed away before reaching the facility.

Legislative Council member Channaraj Hattiholi paid a visit to the home of Aksa and offered his condolences and extended emotional support to the grieving family.

The Laxmi Tai Foundation also stepped in to provide financial assistance to help the family during this difficult time, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Hattiholi assured the family that he has spoken with the relevant authorities to ensure that government relief is provided without delay. He promised to follow up and see that all necessary support reaches the family as soon as possible.