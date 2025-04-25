The Moon, Venus, and Saturn, aligned today to smile down at Earth in rare spectacle

In a rare and fleeting display early this morning, the skies offered a delightful surprise — a celestial ‘smiley face’ formed by the alignment of Venus, Saturn, and the crescent Moon. This phenomenon, known in astronomy as a triple conjunction, drew the attention of skywatchers around the world.

As Hindustan Times reports, the spectacle occurred in the early hours of April 25, just before sunrise, when the three celestial bodies appeared close together near the eastern horizon. Venus hovered higher above the horizon, Saturn was positioned slightly below, and the waning crescent Moon sat lower and to the north — creating a triangle that resembled a smiling face to the naked eye.

This rare formation was best viewed during a narrow window between 5.00 am and 5.30 am local time, provided the skies were clear, as noted by Hindustan Times. While visible without equipment, binoculars or a telescope would have enhanced the details.

Explaining the visual pattern, Brenda Culbertson, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solar System Ambassador, told Kansas-based TV station KSNT, “Venus is higher above the eastern horizon with Saturn lower, and a thin, crescent Moon a bit lower and a little farther north… the thin, crescent Moon looks like a smile. To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear as a smiley face.”

Venus has consistently been visible as a morning object this week, rising in the east at around 5.00 am, ahead of the Sun. Meanwhile, the Moon, last full on April 13, continues its journey towards a new Moon on April 27, gradually drifting closer to Venus each morning.

The event, though brief, was globally observable — including across India — so long as local skies cooperated. Stargazers, however, were advised to avoid looking directly at the Sun, which rose shortly after the trio’s appearance.

This specific alignment between Venus and Saturn is categorised as a conjunction involving an inferior planet (Venus) and a superior planet (Saturn). Such events typically take place once every 10 years, most commonly when the inferior planet is in its retrograde motion and the superior planet is approaching opposition.

If you missed it this time, it’s alright. Try again a decade from now!