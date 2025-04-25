Pahalgam attack fallout, threats to Kashmiri students: Helplines activated by student groups

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued helpline numbers while urging the students to stay indoors and avoid any online confrontations.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based student organisations also issued helpline numbers for all universities including, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi University (DU) and Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD).

"The association has urged students to refrain from engaging in political discussions or posting sensitive content on social media platforms, as such actions could provoke backlash or expose them to harm," read the statement issued by the JKSA.

In a statement released, National Convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami appealed to students to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid public gatherings and stay alert.

Meanwhile, the national president of the association, Ummar Jamal, said, "We urge Kashmir students to steer clear of any misplaced bravado. Just concentrate on your studies. Don't fall into the trap of misplaced machoism. The priority right now is your safety, your future and maintaining peace. Let us not be provoked by hate mongers. If you feel threatened or unsafe, immediately contact the local police or reach out to us."

According to an official statement, the help lines have been activated to provide round-the-clock assistance to students hailing from J&K and are being monitored by the office of the Additional Resident Commissioner.

Students are advised to contact the following numbers in case of any help or emergency:

- Hello JK Mobile Number: 7303620090

- Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri: 9682389265

Manager JK House, 5-Prithviraj Road: 9419158581

JKSA also wrote to the Home Minister on Thursday, April 24, evening urging him to issue a nationwide advisory to all state governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and well being of Kashmiri students.

The letter to Amit Shah read, "It is heart-breaking that in the aftermath of this tragedy, innocent Kashmiri students-many of whom are far from home for the purpose of education are being targeted, harassed, and in some cases, even evicted from hostels and rented accommodations by the landlords. Reports from different parts of the country reveal that these students are being treated with suspicion and hostility, facing both verbal and physical abuse. Such acts only deepen the divide and harm the very fabric of our national unity. No individual or community should be collectively blamed for the actions of a few."