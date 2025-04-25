Pahalgam attack fallout: Over 36 Kashmiri students flee Uttarakhand amid threats; say "safety first"

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 23, has triggered a fierce reaction from Hindu organisations in the capital city of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The fallout from the attack has reportedly led to the departure of at least 36 students from the state.

According to confirmed information, these students fled Uttarakhand by air, rail, and road on Wednesday night and Friday morning (April 23 - April 25), following what are described as threats from these Hindu organisations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Local Hindu groups expressed strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, with protests and demonstrations reported in various parts of the city.

Tensions in Dehradun escalated sharply following a threatening social media post circulated by Lalit Sharma, the leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal in Uttarakhand.

The post, widely shared online, specifically targeted Kashmiri students studying in the city. In a stern warning, Sharma cautioned the students in a threatening tone.

According to the post, he stated: "Leave the city by 10.00 am on Thursday morning, or they will be treated just as they should be."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh visited institutions, particularly those with many Kashmiri students, instructing management to ensure their safety.

SSP Singh also toured hostels and residential areas in Selakui and nearby regions.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association, told The New Indian Express that over 2,000 JK students study in Dehradun. He stated, "According to my information, 36 students have migrated home from the state in the last 24 hours due to these provocative statements from Hindu organisations."

Khuehami cited assurances from DGP Deepam Seth that students would receive full security after discussions with college administrations.

However, he added, "Our students are somewhat scared after the inflammatory statement. Until the government takes concrete steps... we will not have confidence."

A spokesperson for a local Hindu organisation, who preferred anonymity, stated, "We cannot remain silent when our nation is attacked. The anger felt in Dehradun is a reflection of the outrage across India."

While condemning terrorism, the group's activities have allegedly created a climate of fear, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Students caught in the middle described a tense atmosphere. One student, who also requested anonymity for safety reasons, told reporters, "After the protests started, we began receiving threats. We felt unsafe and had no choice but to leave."

Another student, reached by phone after leaving the state, added, "It's heartbreaking to leave our studies midway, but our safety comes first. We just packed what we could and left by the first available transport, trains, buses, whatever we could find."

The incident echoes the large exodus of Kashmiri students from Dehradun after the 2019 Pulwama attack, when their numbers here were around 5,000 but never recovered.