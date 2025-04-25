Major relief to Indian students as US judge blocks SEVIS cancellations for 133 international students

A federal judge in Georgia has issued Temporary Restraining Orders (TROs) to reinstate the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records of 133 international students, predominantly from India, whose visas were abruptly revoked by US authorities, reported Business Today.



This ruling provides temporary relief, allowing the students to maintain their legal status while the case is ongoing.



Lawsuit against US authorities

The students initiated legal action against the US Department of State (DOS), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after their SEVIS records were terminated. The authorities cited alleged associations with law enforcement events, but many students had no criminal records.



Immigration attorneys argued that the revocations were unjust, leaving students without legal status despite minor or unclear infractions.



Impact on Optional Practical Training (OPT)

Most affected students were participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), a programme allowing international graduates, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, to work in the US temporarily. The loss of OPT status puts their career opportunities and future visa prospects in jeopardy.

According to a report by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), ICE has terminated 4,736 SEVIS records since January 20, 2025. Of the 327 cases analysed, approximately 50% involved Indian nationals, with students from China, Nepal, South Korea, and Bangladesh also impacted.