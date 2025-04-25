JEE Main 2025: Students & parents to approach Delhi HC regarding discrepancies in scores

Following the allegations of irregularities in the Joint Entrance Exam 2025 Main Exam Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2), a group of aspirants and their parents are planning to approach the Delhi High Court (HC) for relief.

Through their petition, they will be shedding light on various discrepancies found in the final marks list of the exam.

The exam has been a subject of controversy ever since the response sheets and provisional answer key were issued on April 12, wherein candidates alleged that the response sheets did not accurately capture the answers marked during the exam, and the answer key had factual errors.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) attempted to assuage aspirants’ concerns by saying that the answer key was merely provisional, and not the final one, complaints about the response sheets remained unaddressed.

Things got to a boiling point when the results were declared on April 19, which fanned tensions instead of cooling them down.

In the final scorecards, many candidates’ scores from Session 1, which was conducted in January, seemed to be entered incorrectly, with them being lower than what they initially scored — raising doubts of possible alteration and miscalculation of data.

“A possible reason for this is technical glitches during the correction, data entry and score calculation,” says a source connected to the petitioners, on the condition of anonymity.

They claim that the NTA might not even be aware of them, as they outsource several of their functions to third-party service providers.

As a result, this petition also aims to bring these issues to the NTA’s cognisance.

“We tried every other means. We wrote several emails to the NTA and kept speaking of these grievances on social media. Neither were our emails answered, nor was a clarification issued. The NTA remains elusive in this regard, and we had to choose the legal route to get in touch with them,” the source says.

They add that most of them were repeaters who exhausted their last chance to attempt the JEE this year. “Because of these issues, their dreams of clearing the JEE will remain unfulfilled. Imagine the distress it puts students through,” they say.

As a result, the petition will seek the recalculation of the JEE Mains 2025 scores.

When asked about their prediction and hope about the potential hearing and verdict, the source says, “Even CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) scores were revised upon the Delhi High Court’s orders, due to discrepancies identified in them. We are hopeful that our petition will also result in a similar verdict.”

To recall, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech)) and April 9 for Paper 2 (Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)). The JEE Main Session 1 2025 was conducted from January 22 to January 30, 2025.