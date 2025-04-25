Jamia’s RCA sees 32 students clear UPSC, 12 of them women

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has once again marked its presence in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) results. This year, 32 students from its Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have successfully cleared the UPSC CSE 2024, as India Today reports.

The university noted that out of 78 RCA students who made it to the interview round, 32 have found their names on the final list — a conversion rate that highlights the rigour of the coaching programme. Among them, 12 are women, underlining the RCA’s commitment to equitable education and support systems.

One of the successful candidates, Jha, while speaking to PTI, credited the RCA for playing “a key role” in her journey. “The peer group here kept me driven through challenging times,” she said, adding that she aspires to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

While many among the 32 are expected to join the IAS or Indian Police Service (IPS), others will take up roles in services such as the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Audit and Accounts Service, and Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), depending on their preferences and ranks.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif called the achievement “a reflection of RCA’s commitment to empowering students from disadvantaged backgrounds”, with special appreciation for the performance of women candidates, India Today noted.

Registrar Professor Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi pointed to the academy’s “rigorous preparation model”, and credited students’ determination.

Professor Samina Bano, in-charge of the RCA, received special praise for her mentorship. Since its inception in 2010–11, the RCA has helped nearly 300 aspirants enter premier services like the IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and IPS, while enabling over 300 others to secure roles in state and central services including CAPF, RBI (Grade B), and PCS.