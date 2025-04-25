"I have a child...please spare me": 35-year-old Bengaluru techie's plea before being shot in Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terror attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 people, including 35-year-old Bengaluru techie Bharat Bhushan.



Bharat Bhushan, along with his wife, Dr Sujatha Bhushan, and their three-year-old child, was on the final leg of a family vacation in Kashmir, having arrived on April 18, reported Hindustan Times, today, Friday, April 25.The family visited Baisaran meadow, a scenic tourist spot known as "Mini Switzerland," on April 22. According to Dr Bhushan, they were enjoying pony rides, taking photographs, and trying on Kashmiri costumes when the attack began around 2.30 pm.



Eyewitnesses initially mistook the gunfire for sounds meant to scare off animals. However, as the shots grew closer, panic ensued. With limited cover in the open meadow, tourists, including the Bhushan family, sought refuge behind temporary tents.



Dr Sujatha Bhushan recounted the chilling sequence of events to NDTV. She described how a terrorist moved systematically from tent to tent, pulling out victims, questioning them, and executing them. “One terrorist went to a tent about 100 feet away… he took a man out, seemed to talk to him, and shot him in the head. He did it twice more,” she said.



Near their tent, Dr Bhushan overheard a terrorist confronting another tourist, asking, “How can you enjoy vacation when our children are suffering? Haven’t you seen the news?” before shooting him. When the terrorist reached the Bhushan family’s tent, Bharat pleaded for mercy, saying, “I have a child... please spare me.” Despite his pleas, he was shot dead, and his wife and their child were spared physical harm.



Bharat Bhushan’s family, along with others, received his remains in Bengaluru, where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his respects.