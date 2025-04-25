Google tightens remote work policies; mandates hybrid schedules for employees

Google is now enforcing a hybrid work model, requiring some remote employees to return to the office three days a week or face job termination. This marks a significant departure from the company’s flexible work arrangements established during the pandemic, according to CNBC.



Impact on remote workers

Several Google units have informed remote employees that failure to adopt a hybrid schedule could put their jobs in jeopardy. Workers previously approved for fully remote roles are now required to relocate within 50 miles (about 80 kms) of a Google office or accept voluntary exit packages.



The company is offering a one-time paid relocation expense to support the transition.



These units are affected...

- Google Technical Services: Remote employees in this division must switch to a hybrid schedule or opt for a voluntary exit package.

- People Operations (HR): HR staff living within 50 miles of an office must adopt a hybrid model by June, or risk role elimination.



Google Co-founder Sergey Brin has advocated for stricter office attendance, particularly for Artificial Intelligence (AI) teams. In February, he emphasised that AI workers should be in the office “at least every weekday,” citing 60 hours a week as the “sweet spot of productivity,” per internal documents.



Industry trend

Google’s policy shift aligns with broader trends in Silicon Valley.

Amazon has mandated a five-day office presence, while Meta and other tech giants enforce a three-day hybrid schedule, similar to Google’s official policy. This reflects a reversal of pandemic-era remote work flexibility across the tech industry.