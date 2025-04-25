Beware students & youngsters, of rampant laptop theft at Majestic Bus Depot in Bengaluru

Three separate laptop thefts were reported at Kempegowda Majestic Bus Depot in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and complaints were filed at Upparpet police station. The incidents occurred on April 12, 16 and 18 at Terminals 3, 2 and 1, respectively.

Ajan, 21, a BTech student who resides in JP Nagar, was travelling to Andhra Pradesh on April 12. His laptop, worth Rs 60,000, was stolen in the afternoon after he got off a bus at Terminal 3 to buy water. He had kept his laptop in the luggage section above the seat. After he boarded the bus again, the other passengers informed him that a person sitting in the first seat had taken the laptop and escaped.

"I had noticed the accused while entering the bus. He was well-dressed and looked like a private firm employee in his late twenties,” Ajan said, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Another victim, Anusha, 26, a medical representative travelling to Chikkamagaluru, lost her laptop worth Rs 50,000 after she left her bag unattended at Terminal 2 between 10pm and 10.30pm, while retrieving the rest of her luggage. Besides the laptop, her bag contained her PAN card, election identity card and other documents.

Meanwhile, the other victim, Manjunath (36), a medical representative from Davanagere, lost his laptop worth Rs 25,000 from Terminal 1 between 11.30pm and 11.40pm, while waiting for a bus with a friend.

"An engineering college student, a private firm employee and a medical representative approached us after their laptops were stolen. We are checking CCTV footage of the vicinity to get clues about the accused. It appears the accused is a professional. As per one of the complainants, the accused was well-dressed," said a police officer.