UP Board Results 2025: Here's how to check Class 10, 12 marks via SMS and DigiLocker

As students across Uttar Pradesh await their Class X and XII results, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare them soon on its official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, The Indian Express reports. The board had conducted both Inter (Class XII) and Matric (Class X) examinations between February 24 and March 12.

While the exact date of the result announcement remains unconfirmed, The Indian Express notes that students should keep their roll numbers handy. Once the results are out, they can access their mark sheets by entering their credentials — including roll numbers and date of birth — on the official websites.

For those with limited internet access, the board has made arrangements for offline access through SMS. Class X students can simply type UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263. Similarly, Class XII candidates can text UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER to the same number. The results will be sent directly to the respective phone numbers.

DigiLocker is another option available to students. By downloading the DigiLocker app or visiting its web platform, students can either log in with existing credentials or create a new account using their Aadhaar and mobile number.

Once logged in, selecting the ‘UP Board’ under the results section and entering their roll number and exam year will display the results. Students may download or save the mark sheets directly to their DigiLocker account.

In 2024, nearly 30 lakh students had appeared for the board exams. Of the 29,82,055 candidates in Class X, over 22.93 lakh cleared the exam — a pass percentage of 89.55. That year’s top performer was Shubham Verma, as reported by The Indian Express.