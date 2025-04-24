TRENDING: AI-generated Chibi avatars take over social media. How to create these? Read THIS to find out

A captivating new trend is sweeping across social media platforms: AI-generated Chibi avatars. Enthusiasts worldwide are transforming their personal photographs into miniature characters inspired by the Japanese Chibi art style.



These avatars, recognised due to their oversized heads, large eyes, and tiny bodies, are charming users with their cute appearance.



The charm of Chibi

Originating from Japanese anime and manga, the term “Chibi” refers to characters drawn with exaggerated and petite features. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) version of these figures offers users the chance to reimagine themselves in a playful, stylised form. The digital avatars are often displayed inside virtual capsules, reminiscent of Gashapon toys, which enhances their nostalgic and collectable appeal.



How to create your own AI Chibi avatar

1. Access the right tools: Ensure you’re using ChatGPT-4.0, which includes native image generation features.



2. Choose a suitable photo: Select a high-resolution, full-body photograph of yourself (or the person you want to transform).



3. Write a detailed prompt

Include specifics like:

- Hairstyle

- Clothing

- Pose

- Accessories

- Personality traits or profession



4. Generate the avatar using this prompt

Ask the AI to create a high-resolution, portrait-oriented image of a realistic transparent Gashapon capsule being gently held between two fingers.

Inside the capsule, a Chibi-style miniature version of the person should be depicted, complete with distinctive facial features, expressive eyes, and a dynamic pose. A softly blurred background should enhance the visual focus on the capsule and its contents.

5. Review and share: Once the avatar is generated, review the design, download the image, and share your Chibi self across social media platforms.

(A word of caution: Sharing your pictures with AI platforms may or may not lead to privacy concerns. So do so at your discretion.)