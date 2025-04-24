Threats, assaults, and eviction: Kashmiri students allege rising hostility across northern India

Reports have emerged in recent days indicating that Kashmiri students studying in northern parts of India are facing serious challenges, including alleged physical assault, harassment, and pressure to vacate their accommodations.

In one such incident, a student from Sopore, pursuing a BSc Nursing degree at Gian Sagar Medical College in Banur, Chandigarh, was reportedly assaulted inside his residence.

According to his roommate, quoted by The Kashmiriyat, a group of individuals allegedly entered their flat at around 3.00 am, verbally abused them, and physically attacked one of their friends. The roommate claimed the attackers numbered more than ten and were from Haryana.

Separately, Kashmiri students living in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have allegedly been asked to vacate their rented flats by landlords. Students enrolled in institutions under the Alpine Group of Colleges in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, have also reportedly been forced to leave their accommodations.

Adding to the tension is a video circulating online, in which a man identified as Lalit Sharma — said to be affiliated with the Hindu Raksha Dal — issues a threat calling for Kashmiri Muslims to leave Uttarakhand by Thursday.

“Our teams will go on rounds and deal with any Kashmiri Muslim in their own way,” he is heard saying in the video, as reported by The Kashmiriyat.

Responding to the situation, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that he is monitoring developments and that the J&K administration is in touch with relevant state governments.

He added that he has reached out to his counterparts, requesting them to ensure the safety of students from the region. Despite these assurances, an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty appears to persist among Kashmiri students.