This Assam professor survived the Pahalgam terror attack by reciting verses from Quran

On April 22, 2025, a devastating terror attack struck Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives. Debasish Bhattacharyya, an Associate Professor at Assam University, narrowly escaped despite a direct encounter with a terrorist.



Speaking to India Today, Bhattacharyya recounted the harrowing experience while vacationing with his family.



Bhattacharyya’s escape

According to a report from today, Thursday, April 24, during the attack, Bhattacharyya found himself under a tree with others who were murmuring the Kalma, the Islamic declaration of faith: "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah." Instinctively, he joined them in reciting it.



“We were under the tree when I heard people murmuring the Kalma. I instinctively joined,” he said.



When a terrorist approached and questioned him, Bhattacharyya loudly recited, “La ilaha illallah.” The terrorist, after briefly engaging, turned and left, sparing him.



“He asked me, ‘What are you saying?’ I kept repeating La ilaha illallah...For some reason, he turned and left,” Bhattacharyya recalled.



He noted hearing the terrorist ask another person if they were chanting “Ram Naam” (Ram's name), indicating selective targeting based on religious expressions.



Government response

The Assam government swiftly intervened to ensure the safe return of Bhattacharyya and his family. The Chief Minister’s Office announced on X:



“The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority and the Govt of Assam is in touch with Govt of India to bring the family back to Assam at the earliest.”



Bhattacharyya confirmed that he and his family are safe and expected to reach Srinagar by April 26, 2025.



The Pahalgam attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, sent shockwaves across India. In response, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspending key agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals.

