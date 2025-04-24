Permanent registration delays leave FMGs in Andhra Pradesh anxious about NEET PG eligibility

As the NEET PG 2025 application deadline draws near, Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) from Andhra Pradesh face an uncertain future, with many still awaiting their Permanent Registrations (PRs) — a mandatory requirement for applying.

Despite the formation of an interim medical council in the state, the process of issuing PRs has not resumed, leaving hundreds of aspirants stranded.

According to Shiksha, the delay in issuing PRs had initially stemmed from the absence of a functioning council body. With interim members assuming charge on April 1, many FMGs had hoped for swift action. However, two scheduled meetings this month have already been postponed, as The Hindu reported, further compounding their anxiety.

Per National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) norms, candidates applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) courses must possess either a Temporary Registration (TR) or PR.

The TRs of many FMGs, though, have already expired, and the new PRs are yet to be granted. Particularly affected are those who completed their one-year internships in May 2024, in line with their allocation letters.

Having missed the previous year’s exam due to the same bureaucratic delays, they were subsequently informed that another year-long internship under the National Medical Commission (NMC) framework would be required for PR issuance.

Unless the state council moves swiftly before May 7, these FMGs could face exclusion from PG courses for a second straight academic session, a prospect that has left many feeling both frustrated and helpless.