Pahalgam terror attack: As Kashmiri students across India face harassment, THESE activists are stepping in to help

Following the terror attack by The Resistance Front, a militant group allegedly backed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pahalgam, a popular tourist site in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists on Tuesday, April 22, Kashmiri students outside the valley find themselves bearing the brunt of Indians’ collective anger against the attack.

Since the attack, there have been several incidents of Kashmiri students being harassed, assaulted, issued threats by the local population and organisations to leave or “face action” in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The severity of these attacks has even gotten the attention from politicians from Jammu & Kashmir, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah requesting his counterparts in these states to “take extra care”, and J&K People’s Development Party leader Mehbooba Mufti urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students outside the Union Territory.

On the ground, several student organisations and activists from Jammu & Kashmir have been coordinating rescue efforts and offering outreach assistance to students who have felt unsafe or faced threats in the last three days.

The Jammu & Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), in particular, has been receiving distress calls from students who were victims of these attacks and is raising red flags against them. Further, the association is also coordinating with the office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to conduct rescue and relief operations for these students.

“We are in touch with all relevant authorities, and are working to bring Kashmiri students to safety,” says Nasir Kuhemani, National Convenor of JKSA.

He also took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to post helpline numbers for Kashmiri students outside J&K to seek help through.