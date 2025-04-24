Pahalgam attack: J&K student group pleads with centre to protect Kashmiris across India

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, April 24, urging the Centre to immediately address rising safety concerns among Kashmiri students studying in various parts of India.

"We write to you not just as concerned citizens but as deeply wounded hearts," reads the opening line of the letter. The JKSA went on to condemn the attack and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives, while noting with alarm the "targeting, harassment, and even eviction" of Kashmiri students in its aftermath.

As stated in their appeal, students have allegedly been subjected to both verbal and physical abuse, driven by suspicion and prejudice — a development the group fears could "harm the very fabric of national unity". The students' body highlighted that many affected individuals are far from home for education and should not bear the brunt of crimes committed by others.

The letter called for swift government action and outlined four key demands: a nationwide advisory for law enforcement and state authorities to safeguard Kashmiri students, strict legal action against those perpetrating hate crimes or unlawful evictions, the creation of a dedicated helpline or grievance redressal mechanism, and steps by educational institutions and local bodies to promote inclusivity and protection.

As they highlight in their appeal, urgent interventions are necessary not just for justice, but to maintain social harmony and student safety in the aftermath of tragedy. The letter ends with a plea for prompt intervention, expressing hope that “students across the country are not made to suffer for no fault of theirs.”