Ongole: Police reunited 3 missing school students with parents in record time

The Prakasam police successfully traced three missing school children within an hour and reunited them with their families on Wednesday, April 23.

The parents of the children expressed their heartfelt thanks to the police and the District Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar, who specially appreciated the Police officers and staff for their timely response and sincere efforts in tracing the missing kids and handing them over to their parents within an hour's time, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the official information, Shaik Ismail (9) from Santhapeta near Saibaba temple, Kompalli Saala Bilvanadh (10) from Dharavarithota area and Appadipaadu (9) from Pallepalem of Kothapatnam are studying Class III in Sri Surya Vidyaniketan School, Annavarappadu.

These three kids went out from the school gate on Wednesday afternoon and didn't come back. School Management identified this and informed the parents immediately.

The parents gave a complaint to the police in this regard.

On the directives of the Ongole-DSP R Srinivasa Rao, the Ongole-2 Town Inspector M Srinivasa Rao and his team kick-started the search and within an hour they found the three children near the Agraharam Railway gate area. Then the 2-Town Inspector brought them to the Sri Surya School and informed the parents, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Later, the police handed over the children to their parents in presence of the school principal.