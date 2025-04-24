NEET-UG 2025: Wondering why your city allotment slip has cities different from your preference? Expert explains…

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the City Intimation slips for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025) yesterday, April 23, many aspirants pointed out that they were allotted cities that they listed as their last preference.

Some aspirants even claimed that the cities they were allotted were not even the ones they chose.

Replying to the NTA’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) announcing the release of the City Intimation slips, several aspirants raised this concern, with repeated pleas for intervention.

They argue that having to go to far-off exam centres to appear for such an important exam would put additional pressure on them, as they have to plan travel and accommodations well in advance, which upsets their study routine and reduces crucial preparation time.

According to Anand Mani, NEET-UG coach and expert, the reason for this allotment could be the reduced number of exam centres for NEET-UG.

“After last year’s paper leak scandal and the review panel’s recommendations, the NTA is not relying on private centres anymore, which means that the number of NEET-PG exam centres has gone down. To keep up with the demand, the NTA has allotted centres in this way,” he explained.

This begs the question; can candidates actually change their city allotment slips to get the cities they prefer?

Anand Mani provides the answer in a simple word: “No.”

“There is nothing that candidates can do at this point. They can’t even challenge this legally, as the exam is about 10 days away. Moreover, the NTA has clearly mentioned that once allotted, the test cities will not be changed,” he adds.

According to him, candidates are better off carrying on with their preparation and making travel and stay arrangements, if their centres are not in their cities.

He further advises candidates to make sure to reach the cities of their centres at least two days ahead of the exam.

If your NEET-UG 2025 exam centre is allotted in another city, here’s what you must do:

Make all travel arrangements, accommodation and commute to the exam centre in advance

Note your exam centre, and try to find accommodation within a 10km radius

If there are no options for accommodation within that distance, ensure that you reach the allotted city at least two days in advance

Find out the available modes of transport and commute within the city, to reach your exam centre

NEET-UG 2025 will be held on May 4. The exam will act as an admissions test for all undergraduate medical, dental and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) courses.