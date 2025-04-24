NEET UG 2025 admit cards expected by May 1? CHECK DETAILS here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2025 admit cards, two to three days before the exam, likely on May 1, 2025, following last year’s schedule when admit cards were issued on May 1 for the May 4 exam.



No official confirmation has been provided, so candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, for updates.



City intimation slip availability

To ensure smooth exam logistics, the NTA has already released the NEET-UG 2025 city intimation slip.



Candidates can download it from neet.nta.nic.in to find out about their assigned exam centre. Note that exam centre changes are not permitted after the application correction window has closed.



Downloading isues

Candidates facing difficulties downloading the city intimation slip or admit cards can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in for assistance.



Other details

- The NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on a single day, ensuring uniformity across all test centres.



- The exam will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format, in 13 different languages.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to conduct the NEET-UG 2025 exam on May 4, 2025.



The exam, held in pen-and-paper mode, facilitates admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses.

It will last three hours, with an additional hour of compensatory time for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates, and will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, and Tamil.