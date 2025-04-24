Madhyamik 2025 Results suspense ends: WBBSE to reveal Class 10 toppers and pass rate on May 2

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is gearing up to release the Madhyamik (Class X) examination results for 2025 on May 2, as per a formal announcement. The results will be unveiled at 9.00 am via a press conference, Telegraph India has reported.

Conducted from February 10 to February 22 across 2,683 centres in the state, this year’s exams saw 9,84,894 candidates — a rise of over 62,000 from the previous year. To prevent any malpractice, electronic gadgets including mobile phones were strictly banned, a measure influenced by the 2024 incident where the exams of 145 students were cancelled.

Students will be able to access their scores online by entering their roll number, date of birth, and required credentials, on the official portals wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Results will also be made available via SMS for added convenience.

Telegraph India further notes that school authorities can collect students’ mark sheets and certificates from the board’s camp offices starting 10.00 am on the same day. The press conference will also disclose the pass percentage, top performers, and key information regarding re-evaluation processes and supplementary examinations.

Notably, WBBSE has adhered to a similar timeline for result declarations in the past. In both 2024 and 2023, the results were released in May, though the specific dates differed — May 2 and May 19, respectively.

Students and guardians are advised to monitor the official websites closely for any last-minute changes or additional guidelines.