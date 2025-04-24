Kuvempu University: Students demand marks cards for 2,500+ BEd students of last four years

Karnataka State Banjara Youth and Student Association staged a protest in front of the District Collector's (DC) Office in Shivamogga on Wednesday, April 23, and demanded that the deputy commissioner initiate suitable action to provide original printed mark cards to BEd students who were waiting for four years.

They staged a protest against Kuvempu University and the Higher Education Department. The members of the association alleged that 19 BEd colleges are affiliated to Kuvempu University, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Around 2,500 BEd students from 2021-23 and 2022-24 have not been given printed original marks for any semester and this has caused inconvenience to the students.

They have submitted memoranda to officials concerned with the university many times to issue mark cards, yet no action has been initiated.

This jeopardised thousands of BEd students' futures, the members alleged. They demanded the DC to bring the issue to the notice of the state government and to issue marks cards to these BEd students within the next 15 days without fail.

They warned about launching a hunger strike in front of Kuvempu University Office if no action is initiated in this regard.