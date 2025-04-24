KEAM 2025: April 23 question paper expected soon, here’s how to find it

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance examination began on April 23 and will continue till April 29. Held across 185 centres — including in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and even Dubai — the exam is being conducted via computer-based testing. As reported by The Hindu, the attendance rate stood at 82.37% on the first day, with 97,759 candidates registered for the engineering entrance.

The April 23 exam is now over, and candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of that day’s question paper along with the answer key. As News9 reports, the paper will be made available soon on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/cee , and it will help aspirants understand the nature of the questions and evaluate their performance.

The KEAM exam, conducted annually by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, serves as a gateway for admission to engineering, architecture, medical and pharmacy courses in the state. Candidates who have passed Class XII from a recognised board are eligible to appear.

As News9 also notes, previous years’ papers remain valuable tools for preparation, offering insights into recurring question types and mark distribution. These include conceptual and numerical questions in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

The KEAM engineering paper includes 75 questions from Mathematics, 45 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry — all to be completed within 180 minutes. The BPharm paper, meanwhile, has 45 Physics and 30 Chemistry questions to be solved in 90 minutes.

Per the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect one. Unattempted questions attract no penalty, but multiple answers for the same question result in negative marking.