Jammu & Kashmir Students' Association seek help from Rahul Gandhi over attacks on Kashmiri students

Following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Kashmiri students across India are facing harassment, assaults, and eviction threats, according to reports.
Additionally, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), reported multiple distress calls, noting at least seven incidents since the attack.
The association condemned the “targeted campaign of hate" and is coordinating with authorities to ensure safety, urging students not to panic.
Khuehami also raised the issue with Rahul Gandhi’s office, who expressed concern and promised to take the matter to the prime minister and the union home minister for immediate intervention. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also collaborating with other state governments for the protection of Kashmiri students.
According to a report by The New Indian Express, on Thursday, April 24, several instances of threats and assaults on students have come to light.
In Dehradun, the Hindu Raksha Dal issued threats, demanding Kashmiri Muslim students leave by 10 am on April 24, 2025, causing around 20 students from BFIT College to flee to Jolly Grant Airport.
At Universal Group of Institutions, Derabassi, Chandigarh, Kashmiri students were attacked with sharp weapons in their hostel at midnight, with one sustaining serious injuries.
A student at Amity University, Noida, was also reportedly thrashed.