Jammu & Kashmir Students' Association seek help from Rahul Gandhi over attacks on Kashmiri students

Following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Kashmiri students across India are facing harassment, assaults, and eviction threats, according to reports.

Additionally, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), reported multiple distress calls, noting at least seven incidents since the attack.



The association condemned the “targeted campaign of hate" and is coordinating with authorities to ensure safety, urging students not to panic.



Khuehami also raised the issue with Rahul Gandhi’s office, who expressed concern and promised to take the matter to the prime minister and the union home minister for immediate intervention. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also collaborating with other state governments for the protection of Kashmiri students.