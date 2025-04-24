Ishika Jain vs NTA: When will SC take up NEET-PG 2024 matter? Here is what we know so far

The petition demanding transparency in the NEET-PG 2024 examination process was once again left unheard by the Supreme Court (SC) on April 22, despite being listed as item number 34 for the day.

After yet another delay, the Supreme Court website now reflects April 29 as the next tentative date for the hearing. The matter is still listed before the Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

Filed in September 2024 by Dr Ishika Jain along with a group of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) aspirants, the petition raises serious concerns about the opaque nature of the postgraduate medical entrance examination. Unlike other major exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), NEET-PG does not release its answer keys or individual scorecards.

The petitioners argue that this lack of transparency prevents candidates from understanding how their scores were calculated and undermines trust in the evaluation process.

The case has seen repeated delays, including on its previous scheduled date of April 8, when it was listed but not taken up. These continued adjournments have left aspirants in a state of limbo, with many expressing frustration over the prolonged silence and uncertainty.

The matter has gained urgency with NEET-PG 2025 now officially scheduled for June 15. This year’s exam will be conducted in two shifts, necessitating a score normalisation process that many candidates argue is unclear and unexplained.

Petitioners hope that the hearing on April 29 will finally provide some clarity and accountability.