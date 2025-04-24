Hired by Infosys, fired in 15 days: How one man tricked the IT giant by pulling off a “Dragon”-style interview swap

A young software engineer from Telangana allegedly duped Infosys into hiring him, only to get caught two weeks later. According to The Times of India, the engineer, identified as Rapa Sai Prashanth, managed to land a job at the IT giant by having his friend appear for a virtual interview in his place.

Prashanth submitted his resume through a job portal and was onboarded via Sampradaa Software Technologies, a recruitment solutions firm that works with Infosys. The company issued an offer letter dated January 20, 2025. However, discrepancies began to surface soon after he joined.

Despite impressing the panel during the interview, his performance on the job triggered red flags. Staff at Infosys reportedly noticed a sharp drop in communication quality compared to what was observed during the hiring process.

Upon further investigation, screenshots of the interview were compared to Prashanth’s current photo, exposing the deception. As noted by The Times of India, this impersonation bore similarities to a plot in the Tamil movie Dragon.

Following the discovery, Infosys terminated Prashanth’s employment and filed a formal complaint with the Adugodi police. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed under the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kishore, Accounts Manager at Sampradaa Software Technologies, was the complainant in the case. “Prashanth is from Telangana. After he was sacked from work, he went to Hyderabad. However, he insists that he be paid for his 15 days of work. We're trying to nab him,” a senior officer told The Times of India.

As of now, Prashanth remains untraceable, but investigations are ongoing.