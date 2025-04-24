DU SOL announces UG 5th Semester results for 2025

The School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University (DU), has released the DU SOL Result 2025 for the 5th semester of various undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate courses' fifth semester exams, can access their results on the official website, sol.du.ac.in.



The results are available for the following UG courses: Bachelor of Arts (BA) Program, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Program, BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) Economics, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).



How to check DU SOL result 2025

Candidates who appeared for the courses mentioned above can view the UG 5th semester results by following these steps:



1. Visit the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in.

2. Click the DU SOL Result 2025 for UG 5th Semester link on the homepage.

3. Enter login credentials on the new page that appears.

4. Submit the details.

5. Click on ‘Print Score Card’ to view your result.

6. Download the result page and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Additional Information

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official School of Open Learning, the Delhi University website.