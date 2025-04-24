Celebrating the legend: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 52!

Today, on April 24, 2025, Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as cricket’s greatest batter, celebrates his 52nd birthday. The “Master Blaster” inspired generations with his unmatched skill and sportsmanship during his 24-year international career.



Early life

As a mischievous child, Tendulkar was guided by his brother Ajit to train under coach Ramakant Achrekar. Achrekar instilled discipline and honed Tendulkar’s exceptional batting technique, laying the foundation for his illustrious career.



Cricketing journey

Tendulkar debuted in first-class cricket for Mumbai in the 1988-89 Ranji Trophy, scoring an unbeaten century at 15.



In 1989, aged 16, he faced Pakistan’s pace attack in his Test debut. Reaching a half-century in his second Test marked his rise as a cricket prodigy.



Record-breaking career

Tendulkar holds records for the most international runs (34,357), centuries (100), and Test matches (200).



He scored 15,921 Test runs, including 51 centuries, and 49 One Day International (ODI) centuries. His 62 ODI Player of the Match awards remain unmatched.



The highlight of Tendulkar's career was the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup trophy win. He had contributed immensely with 482 runs in nine matches, including two centuries, and two fifties. He also holds the record for scoring the most runs in World Cup history.



Legacy

Tendulkar briefly captained India and was a mentor to teammates. His humility and dedication made him a global icon, inspiring cricketers worldwide. Tendulkar retired in November 2013, after his 200th Test against the West Indies at Wankhede Stadium. Scoring 74 in his final innings, he received a guard of honour.