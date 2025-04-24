Andhra Pradesh: Tribal students excel in Class 10 exams through 'Super 50' coaching

Students who received special training under the 'Super 50' initiative of the Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) have shown commendable performance in the Class 10 examinations.

Of the 50 tribal students trained under the programme, 49 secured first-class results, while one passed in second class. Girls outperformed boys in overall scores, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Special coaching was provided to 28 girls at the Government Tribal Welfare Girls Ashram School in Gutthulaputtu and to 22 boys at the Government Tribal Welfare Boys Ashram School in Digumodhaputtu.

Among the girls, K Ganga Bhavani secured the highest marks with 577 out of 600. She was followed by D Pavani (567 marks), G Eshwaramma (566), K. Aruna (565), and J Revathi (558).Among the boys, S Trinadh topped with 569 marks, followed by G Manikantha with 550 and G Charan with 535 marks.

Other notable performers include S Kiran (529), K Chandu (528), and V Mohan Rao (525).

Of the Super 50 group, 34 students qualified in the entrance exams for Colleges of Excellence.

According to a statement issued by Dr MJ Abhishek Gowd, in-charge project officer of Paderu ITDA and joint collector, 19 girls and 15 boys earned eligibility for admission. While the girls qualified for Colleges of Excellence in Marikavalasa and Vissannapeta, the boys secured admission into Jogampeta College of Excellence.

Former Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek, who initiated the 'Super 50' programme to enhance academic outcomes for tribal students, congratulated both the students and the teaching staff.

He appreciated the efforts of the teachers in providing focused coaching and helping students achieve academic progress.