All eyes on May as CBSE Class 10 and 12 results draw near

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class X and XII board exam results for 2025 between May 1 and May 10. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the board yet.

As The Times of India notes, this year’s board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, and over 44 lakh students appeared across both classes. The evaluation process began shortly after the exams concluded and is expected to wrap up by the end of April, enabling the board to finalise and publish the results soon after.

Students can access their results through multiple platforms: the official websites (cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in), the DigiLocker portal, the UMANG mobile app, and SMS or IVRS services.

As highlighted by India Today, to log in online, students must enter their roll number, birth date, school number, admit card ID, and captcha.

The board is expected to follow its usual procedure of conducting compartment exams in July or August 2025 for those who do not clear one or two subjects. Students not satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation once CBSE releases the schedule post-result declaration.

The Times of India reports that CBSE results were declared in the second week of May in both 2023 and 2024, with Class X pass percentages hovering above 93 per cent and Class XII around 88 per cent.

It is important to note that the online result is provisional. Students must collect their original marksheets from their schools for official academic purposes.