“Zoho Schools of Learning” new campuses in 3 Tamil Nadu districts

Zoho Corp, a global technology business, has inaugurated two new Zoho Schools of Learning in Tharuvai, Tirunelveli, and Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. This move commemorates the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Zoho Schools of Learning.

The Zoho Schools of Learning project seeks to provide industrial and technical training to young students in Tier II and III regions, PTI reports.

The company began the 'Zoho Schools of Learning' initiative in 2005, with six students and two teachers, as an alternative to college education. It offers a two-year training programme for high school graduates, culminating in a one-year internship at Zoho.

"What began as a modest experiment with just a few students has now evolved into a sought-after alternative to college for students across the country. We are seeing results of this effort, as our alumni contribute in various roles at Zoho from taking leadership positions to getting involved in deep-tech Research and Development projects," said Zoho Schools of Learning President Rajendran Dandapani in a company statement on Tuesday, April 22.

The programme does not charge a fee, but students get a stipend. To date, Zoho Schools of Learning has generated over 2,000 graduates, accounting for 10% of Zoho Corporation's workforce.

The Tharuvai site in Tirunelveli will house the technology and business schools, while the Kumbakonam campus will begin with the School of Technology. Each campus would have a cohort of approximately 15-20 students.