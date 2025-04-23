When a Benagluru college professor was attacked for confronting people littering on road

A gang of three men has assaulted a private college professor after he confronted them for littering on the public road. The incident happened on Monday at 4 pm in JHBCS Layout in the KS Layout police station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the complaint filed by Professor Aurobiondo Gupta, he suffered fractures on his face and a concussion following the assault.

While recounting the ordeal, he shared a video on social media.

In the video, Gupta claimed he had stopped his bike for tea and saw the accused sitting in a car, throwing plastic cups and glass pieces on the road. After questioning them, he continued the ride.

The accused, however, overtook him and started hitting me. Two people pinned him to the ground while the third person punched his face, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

He further said that the police took him to the hospital.

Several schools and colleges in the city received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. After a thorough check by the police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and the Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) teams, the threat was declared a hoax, as no explosives were found, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The police said that after noticing the official email, the staff of RV College and Chitrakala Parishath College alerted the police control room. The police, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad(BDDS) and Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC )teams, inspected the premises and confirmed the threat to be hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution while the searches were carried out.