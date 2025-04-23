TANCET 2025 results likely to be out today; Answer Keys issued

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) results for 2025 are expected to be released by Anna University, Chennai, today, April 23. Candidates can download their results from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Applicants can download their score cards between May 7 and June 6, 2025.

The final answer key is now available on the official portal. TANCET 2025 was held on March 22, 2025. The CEETA-PG (Common Engineering Entrance Test for Admission Postgraduate) was held on March 23, 2025.

When the results are released, here’s how candidates can check them:

Visit tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the TANCET 2025 result link on the homepage Login through your email ID and password Check and download your result Take a printout for future use

The TANCET exam is administered for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree programmes at Anna University, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges, and self-financing colleges (including stand-alone institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

The TANCET MCA exam was held in the morning on March 22, and the MBA exam was held in the afternoon of the same day, both in offline mode. The online application procedure started on January 24 and finished on February 21, 2025.